Spanish Court Strikes Another City's Anti-Israel Boycott Resolution
For the second time in less than a year, a high court in Spain scrapped the adoption of a boycott against Israel by a municipality. The Superior Tribunal of Justice of Madrid in its decision last week affirmed a lower court ruling in January against the resolution last year endorsing the boycott by the city council of the Rivas Vaciamadrid suburb.
