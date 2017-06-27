Spanish Court Strikes Another City's ...

Spanish Court Strikes Another City's Anti-Israel Boycott Resolution

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Forward

For the second time in less than a year, a high court in Spain scrapped the adoption of a boycott against Israel by a municipality. The Superior Tribunal of Justice of Madrid in its decision last week affirmed a lower court ruling in January against the resolution last year endorsing the boycott by the city council of the Rivas Vaciamadrid suburb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 22 TerriB1 38
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,171 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC