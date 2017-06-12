Spanish bullfighter dies after being gored
Renowned Spanish bullfighter Ivan Fandino died in hospital after being gored by a bull during a fight in southwestern France, a medical service source said. The 36-year-old stumbled in the bullring after catching his feet in his cloak and was gored by the bull, whose horn punctured his lung.
