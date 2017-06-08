Spain's Wounds Run Deep as Economy Retraces Crisis Losses
It has taken the Spanish economy a decade to claw back lost output after its worst crisis in modern history, but the wounds are far from healed. While gross domestic product is this quarter on track to finally reach the level registered in 2007, employment is almost 12 percent lower, wages remain subdued and social inequality has risen even as the nation extends a four-year recovery.
