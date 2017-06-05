Spain's Valencia recognizes Armenian Genocide
On June 9, the Spanish city of Valencia passed a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain reports. The CompromA s, ValA ncia en ComAo and Socialista parties represented in the City Council voted in favour of the measure presented by the Armenian Association "Ararat."
