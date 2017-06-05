Spain's Valencia recognizes Armenian ...

Spain's Valencia recognizes Armenian Genocide

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Al+ Armenia

On June 9, the Spanish city of Valencia passed a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain reports. The CompromA s, ValA ncia en ComAo and Socialista parties represented in the City Council voted in favour of the measure presented by the Armenian Association "Ararat."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 7 Wondering 32
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC