Spain's Podemos leader rules out Portuguese-style leftist alliance
The leader of Spain's second-largest opposition party, Podemos, ruled out acting as a junior partner in an alliance with other left-wing forces, potentially improving conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's chances of serving a full term. Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias poses next to his parliamentary seat in congress following an interview with Reuters, in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|Wondering
|32
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC