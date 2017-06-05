Spain's Podemos leader rules out Portuguese-style leftist alliance

The leader of Spain's second-largest opposition party, Podemos, ruled out acting as a junior partner in an alliance with other left-wing forces, potentially improving conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's chances of serving a full term. Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias poses next to his parliamentary seat in congress following an interview with Reuters, in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2017.

