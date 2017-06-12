Spain's parliament rejects no-confidence motion against PM Rajoy

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, right, reacts after Spanish lawmakers voted down a no-confidence motion brought by the anti-austerity Podemos in Parliament in Madrid, Spain June 14, 2017. Photo - Reuters Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, right, reacts after Spanish lawmakers voted down a no-confidence motion brought by the anti-austerity Podemos in Parliament in Madrid, Spain June 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.