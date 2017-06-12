Spain's handling of the Cayuco boat c...

Spain's handling of the Cayuco boat crisis

Almost a decade before the deaths of 360 people in a shipwreck near Lampedusa, Italy, shook the world's collective conscience about migration in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands - another southern European border - faced a similar challenge. Barely 100 kilometers from the western coast of Africa, the Canary Islands have been dealing with irregular migration for 23 years, ever since the first "patera" with two Sahrawi youths on board arrived in Fuerteventura in 1994.

Chicago, IL

