Spain's Banco Santander acquires fail...

Spain's Banco Santander acquires failing Banco Popular

WBEN-AM Buffalo

Spain's Banco Santander has acquired Banco Popular, a long-troubled lender whose shares lost more than half of their value over the past week. In a statement on Wednesday, Santander said it paid a symbolic 1 euro for all of the shares in Banco Popular.

