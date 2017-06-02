Spain to boost cooperation with China...

Spain to boost cooperation with China under Belt & Road Initiative

Spain is willing to expand cooperation with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, especially in infrastructure, Spanish State Secretary for Commerce Marisa Poncela said on Thursday. Bilateral cooperation should encompass such areas as infrastructure connectivity, trade facilitation as well as investment and finance, Poncela said at the forum "Business Opportunities for Spanish Companies under the Belt and Road Initiative."

