Spain says British delay on identifying London attack victims "strange"

Spain's interior minister on Wednesday questioned the length of time that Britain was taking to identify victims of Saturday's Islamist attack in London, and said the delay was causing misery to the family of a possible Spanish victim. Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria jumped off his bike to help a woman who was being stabbed in the rampage, fighting off her attacker with a skateboard, his family told Spanish media.

Chicago, IL

