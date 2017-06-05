Spain rescues 173 migrants crossing Mediterranean in one day
MADRID: Spanish coast guards rescued more than 170 migrants crossing the Mediterranean to Europe from northern Africa in four separate boats, they said on Saturday . Morocco notified Spain's coast guards that a boat had been spotted trying to cross the Alboran Sea, the westernmost portion of the Mediterranean that ends with the Strait of Gibraltar before connecting with the Atlantic Ocean.
