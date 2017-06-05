Spain rescues 173 migrants crossing M...

Spain rescues 173 migrants crossing Mediterranean in one day

Saturday Jun 3

MADRID: Spanish coast guards rescued more than 170 migrants crossing the Mediterranean to Europe from northern Africa in four separate boats, they said on Saturday . Morocco notified Spain's coast guards that a boat had been spotted trying to cross the Alboran Sea, the westernmost portion of the Mediterranean that ends with the Strait of Gibraltar before connecting with the Atlantic Ocean.

Chicago, IL

