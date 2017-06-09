Spain honors London victim with highe...

Spain honors London victim with highest civil merit award

Spain's government has bestowed its highest honor for civilians on Ignacio Echeverria, the Spaniard who died after confronting assailants during the deadly attacks last Saturday on and near London Bridge. Witnesses described seeing the 39-year-old bank employee using a skateboard against attackers before he fell to the ground.

