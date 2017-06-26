Spain firefighters gain upper hand ov...

Spain firefighters gain upper hand over blaze near nature reserve

MAZAGON: Spanish firefighters on Monday beat back a wildfire which threatens a renowned national park that is home to endangered species and has forced the evacuation of over 2,000 people from homes, campsites and hotels. "The weather is evolving as we predicted, winds are clearly more moderate than yesterday," said the official in charge of the environment with the regional government of Andalusia, Jose Fiscal Lopez.

