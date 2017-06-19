Spain fights forest fire in Donana UNESCO nature reserve

In this image supplied by INFOCA and taken Saturday June 24, 2017, a forest fire blazes in the Moguer area in southern Spain. A forest fire in southern Spain has forced the evacuation of 1,000 people and is threatening Donana National Park, one of Spain's most important nature reserves and a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1994, and famous for its biodiversity, authorities said Sunday.

