Spain arrests 'highly radicalised' Moroccan with suicide bomb manual

Spanish police arrested a 32-year-old Moroccan in a dawn raid in central Madrid on Tuesday who they said was "highly radicalised" and had a large collection of extreme Islamist material including a manual for suicide bombers, the government said. Police carry boxes of evidence from an apartment block during a raid in which they arrested a 32-year-old Moroccan they said was "highly radicalised", in Madrid, Spain June 21, 2017.

