Sono Luminus Releases Terry Riley's Dark Queen Mantra for Del Sol Quartet and Gyan Riley

Sono Luminus announces the August 25, 2017 worldwide release of Dark Queen Mantra, a new recording from Del Sol String Quartet featuring new music by Terry Riley and Stefano Scodanibbio. The album includes Terry Riley's Dark Queen Mantra written for Del Sol and Terry Riley's son, guitarist Gyan Riley; Mas Lugares by Stefano Scodanibbio ; and Terry Riley's The Wheel & Mythic Birds Waltz from 1983.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.