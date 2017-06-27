Sono Luminus Releases Terry Riley's Dark Queen Mantra for Del Sol Quartet and Gyan Riley
Sono Luminus announces the August 25, 2017 worldwide release of Dark Queen Mantra, a new recording from Del Sol String Quartet featuring new music by Terry Riley and Stefano Scodanibbio. The album includes Terry Riley's Dark Queen Mantra written for Del Sol and Terry Riley's son, guitarist Gyan Riley; Mas Lugares by Stefano Scodanibbio ; and Terry Riley's The Wheel & Mythic Birds Waltz from 1983.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|38
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC