Some major attacks in Europe in recen...

Some major attacks in Europe in recent years

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Herald

In this March 11, 2004 file photo, rescue workers cover up bodies alongside a bomb-damaged passenger train, following a number of explosions in Madrid, Spain, killing 191 people and wounding more than 500 in Spain's worst terrorist attack ever. The deadly vehicle and knife attack Saturday, June 3, 2017, on London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market is the latest attack in Europe in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 13 hr Wondering 30
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC