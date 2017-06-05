Some major attacks in Europe in recent years
In this March 11, 2004 file photo, rescue workers cover up bodies alongside a bomb-damaged passenger train, following a number of explosions in Madrid, Spain, killing 191 people and wounding more than 500 in Spain's worst terrorist attack ever. The deadly vehicle and knife attack Saturday, June 3, 2017, on London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market is the latest attack in Europe in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|13 hr
|Wondering
|30
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC