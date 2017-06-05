Soccer coach Guardiola leads Catalan ...

Soccer coach Guardiola leads Catalan independence rally

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola gestures after delivering a speech during a protest organised by the National Assembly for Catalonia, to support the call for referendum in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 11, 2017. On Friday, Catalonia's regional president Carles Puigdemont announced that his government would hold the independence referendum on Oct. 1. Spain's government has promised to not allow the vote on grounds that is unconstitutional since it is matter that would affect all Spaniards.

