Short Sales Banned on Spain's Liberbank to Stem Market Contagion an hour ago

Short Sales Banned on Spain's Liberbank to Stem Market Contagion

Liberbank SA after its shares dropped 41 percent last week, when a competitor was taken over because of a run on deposits. The Spanish securities regulator CNMV, working in concert with the European Securities and Markets Authority, banned the sale of borrowed shares beginning 8:15 a.m. Madrid time Monday until July 12, Esma said in a statement . The CNMV reported that "market confidence has deteriorated in relation to a part of the local banking sector," Esma said, without specifying the extent.

