Short Sales Banned on Spain's Liberbank to Stem Market Contagion an hour ago

Liberbank SA after its shares dropped 41 percent last week, when a competitor was taken over because of a run on deposits. The Spanish securities regulator CNMV, working in concert with the European Securities and Markets Authority, banned the sale of borrowed shares beginning 8:15 a.m. Madrid time Monday until July 12, Esma said in a statement . The CNMV reported that "market confidence has deteriorated in relation to a part of the local banking sector," Esma said, without specifying the extent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.