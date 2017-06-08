Santander's Botin Takes on Crippled Lender in Her Riskiest Bet

As dawn broke in Madrid on Wednesday, Ana Botin embarked on the boldest move of her almost three-year tenure as chairman of Botin, better known for accumulating capital and emphasizing internal growth than doing deals, took a page from her late father's playbook. She agreed to acquire failing Banco Popular Espanol SA for the knockdown price of 1 euro, while absorbing the 37 billion euros of non-performing assets that laid its rival low.

