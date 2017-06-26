Salvador Dali's body to be exhumed for paternity test
Salvador DalA 's body to be exhumed for paternity test Is this the sort of surrealism the Spanish artist would have appreciated? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tcoITZ The body of Salvador Dali has been ordered to be exhumed by a madrid Court after a woman filed a paternity claim. Josh King has the story .
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
