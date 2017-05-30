Ruglonian hitch-hiked across Europe t...

Ruglonian hitch-hiked across Europe to see the Lisbon Lions win

Tony Jackson was just 19 when he and cousin David Jackson walked, bussed and begged for lifts across four countries to see the Lisbon Lions defeat Inter Milan 2-1 in the 1967 final. Tony Jackson displayed his postcards and memorabilia at Chapman's Bar for the 50th anniversary of the Lisbon Lions win A Ruglonian with a lion heart this week spoke of one of the best moments of his life after he hitch-hiked across Europe to see his beloved Celtic win the European Cup.

Chicago, IL

