Roshni Chopra's Spain vacation
Roshni Chopra shares view of Puerto Banus beach in Marbella, Spain Roshni is a super active mommy and escaped to a vacation in Spain with her kids and husband soon after she got perfectly fit for travel post delivery. Her pictures are an inspiration for all of those who have been inside their houses due to busy schedules.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|38
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
