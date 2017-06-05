Revolutionary fuselage concept unveil...

Revolutionary fuselage concept unveiled by MTorres

Saturday Jun 3

Paradigm-changing monocoque composite fuselage made without fasteners or molds and with carbon fiber that could cut raw material cost by 50%. Spanish industrial group MTorres , a major supplier of automated manufacturing equipment for composites, has introduced a new concept for composite fuselage manufacture.

Chicago, IL

