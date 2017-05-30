Relocation of the EU Medicines Agency - Spain
"Spain is waiting for the EMA. Barcelona is ready". With this conviction, and with the conviction that everything is ready, the Spanish Minister for Health addressed the European Commissioner for Health & Food Safety, Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis, to express the desire of the Spanish Government and, in particular, the Catalonia Government and the city of Barcelona to become the next headquarters of the EMA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Fri
|TerriB1
|26
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC