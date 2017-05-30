Relocation of the EU Medicines Agency - Spain

"Spain is waiting for the EMA. Barcelona is ready". With this conviction, and with the conviction that everything is ready, the Spanish Minister for Health addressed the European Commissioner for Health & Food Safety, Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis, to express the desire of the Spanish Government and, in particular, the Catalonia Government and the city of Barcelona to become the next headquarters of the EMA.

