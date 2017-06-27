Record numbers attend Spanish La Liga matches for season

Madrid, June 27 The 2016-17 season in the Spanish La Liga set a new record in fans turning up at stadiums to watch the matches, the organising body of Spanish football has confirmed. The season, which ended on Saturday with Getafe defeating Tenerife in the Liga 123 play-off to gain promotion to the Liga Santander , saw 14,052,134 supporters cheer on their sides from the stands, almost 40,000 more than in the 2015-16 campaign, reports Xinhua news agency.

