Record numbers attend Spanish La Liga...

Record numbers attend Spanish La Liga matches for season

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Madrid, June 27 The 2016-17 season in the Spanish La Liga set a new record in fans turning up at stadiums to watch the matches, the organising body of Spanish football has confirmed. The season, which ended on Saturday with Getafe defeating Tenerife in the Liga 123 play-off to gain promotion to the Liga Santander , saw 14,052,134 supporters cheer on their sides from the stands, almost 40,000 more than in the 2015-16 campaign, reports Xinhua news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 22 TerriB1 38
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC