Rare turtle found washed up on Anglesey 'loving the sunshine' at new Gran Canaria home

Olive Ridley turtle Menai washed up on the Menai Strait and has now been transferred from Anglesey Sea Zoo to Las Palmas A rare sea turtle found close to death after being stranded on the Menai Strait has been "sunbathing" at her new home in Gran Canaria. On Monday the endangered reptile was flown 2,500 miles to recover at the Centro de Recuperacin de Fauna Silvestre de Tafira after which she will be released back to the wild.

