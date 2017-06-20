RAC Debuts New Song 'The Beautiful Ga...

RAC Debuts New Song 'The Beautiful Game' featuring St. Lucia

13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Grammy award winning artist RAC -known as Andr Allen Anjos-releases a new song, "The Beautiful Game," featuring vocals from St. Lucia. The track debuts on Spotify's "Indie Pop!" Playlist and premieres today on Brightest Young Things, who call it, "A guaranteed mood boost-the perfect song to start your day/a road trip/fight fascism."

