RAC Debuts New Song 'The Beautiful Game' featuring St. Lucia

Grammy award winning artist RAC -known as Andr Allen Anjos-releases a new song, "The Beautiful Game," featuring vocals from St. Lucia. The track debuts on Spotify's "Indie Pop!" Playlist and premieres today on Brightest Young Things, who call it, "A guaranteed mood boost-the perfect song to start your day/a road trip/fight fascism."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.