RAC Debuts New Song 'The Beautiful Game' featuring St. Lucia
Grammy award winning artist RAC -known as Andr Allen Anjos-releases a new song, "The Beautiful Game," featuring vocals from St. Lucia. The track debuts on Spotify's "Indie Pop!" Playlist and premieres today on Brightest Young Things, who call it, "A guaranteed mood boost-the perfect song to start your day/a road trip/fight fascism."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|2
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 14
|TerriB1
|34
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC