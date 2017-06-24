Ra Pharmaceuticals Presents Data on O...

Ra Pharmaceuticals Presents Data on Oral Small Molecule Complement...

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of complement mediated diseases, today announced the presentation of scientific data at the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association , June 22-25, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. "The data presented at EHA showcase a novel class of orally bioavailable small molecules that bind to C5 with high affinity and inhibit its cleavage into C5a and C5b," said Alonso Ricardo, Senior Vice President and Head of Research at Ra Pharma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Fri Latter Day Taints 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Thu TerriB1 38
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 2
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,613 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC