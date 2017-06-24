Ra Pharmaceuticals Presents Data on Oral Small Molecule Complement...

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of complement mediated diseases, today announced the presentation of scientific data at the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association , June 22-25, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. "The data presented at EHA showcase a novel class of orally bioavailable small molecules that bind to C5 with high affinity and inhibit its cleavage into C5a and C5b," said Alonso Ricardo, Senior Vice President and Head of Research at Ra Pharma.

