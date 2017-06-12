Queen Letizia of Spain keeps cool in 37-degree Madrid

'White' gunman shoots House Majority leader Steve Scalise and at at least four others as he fires up to 100 shots in 'targeted attack' on Republicans at early morning Congressional baseball practice 'You're still alive because I can't afford a hit man': Wife's chilling text to the mistress of Texas principal who 'blew his brains out' after he admitted affair Thousands more U.S. soldiers may be headed to Afghanistan after Mattis says America is 'not winning' and Trump gives him the power to set troop levels 'Nobody on the top three floors survived': Six dead and dozens missing as massive blaze 'sparked by faulty fridge' engulfs 27-story London tower block: Residents hurl themselves from windows while others make ropes from sheets Miracle as a baby dropped from the tenth floor of blazing tower block is CAUGHT by a man who ran forward from crowds underneath to grab it into his arms 'I saw a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.