Promoting the Commons in the Time of Monsters
A man shouts slogans as he holds a banners reading "Madrid welcomes you, March for Change" during a Podemos party march in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015. Can the Commons and peer-to-peer practices really offer viable solutions for our present and future social, political and ecological crises? Spain's municipal successes remind us who the victor was in the battle between David and Goliath.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|13 hr
|Wondering
|30
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC