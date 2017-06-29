Print your own aquaponics garden with...

Print your own aquaponics garden with this open source urban farming system

1 hr ago

Aquapioneers has developed what it calls the world's first open source aquaponics kit in a bid to reconnect urban dwellers with the production of their food. Combining open source, digital fabrication, DIY, and urban farming, this startup's project aims to put the tools for zero-mile food into the hands of everyone.

Chicago, IL

