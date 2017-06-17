Portugal mourns as deadly forest fire rages
PEDROGAO GRANDE, Portugal: More than 1,000 firefighters on Monday continued to battle a giant forest fire that swept through central Portugal at the weekend, killing at least 62 people. The country was in mourning after the deadliest such disaster in its recent history, with many victims burnt as they were trapped in their cars around the epicentre in Pedrogao Grande.
