Popular's Spanish investors seek swift redress after bank folds

Shareholders in Banco Popular have asked Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor to investigate the collapse of the lender, which had to be rescued last week by Santander after a run on its deposits caused regulators to intervene. Around 400 retail investors, represented by the Spanish Association of Minority Shareholders, asked Spain's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office on June 8 to investigate whether Popular's chairman Emilio Saracho and former board member Antonio del Valle misled the market and accelerated the bank's demise, a document reviewed by Reuters shows.

Chicago, IL

