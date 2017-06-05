Policy brief. Citizen participation a...

Policy brief. Citizen participation and the rise of the open source city in Spain

Read more: ICTlogy

After the first state of the art report on the state of technopolitics and e-participation in Spain - State of the Art: Spain. Voice or chatter? Using a Structuration Framework Towards a Theory of ICT-mediated Citizen Engagement - , I have just had published a policy brief on the case of decidim.barcelona, the initiative of the City Council of Barcelona, Spain, to bring more horizontal e-participation procedures and, definitely, a bold strategy for the devolution of sovereigty to the citizenry of Barcelona: Citizen participation and the rise of the open source city in Spain.

Chicago, IL

