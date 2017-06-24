Playing Video Games Can Change your Brain
A new review of more than 100 studies shows that playing video games can cause changes in the regions of the brain responsible for attention and visuospatial skills and make them more efficient. Researchers also looked at studies exploring brain regions associated with the reward system, and how these are related to video game addiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|Fri
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Thu
|TerriB1
|38
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|2
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC