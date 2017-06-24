Playing Video Games Can Change your B...

Playing Video Games Can Change your Brain

A new review of more than 100 studies shows that playing video games can cause changes in the regions of the brain responsible for attention and visuospatial skills and make them more efficient. Researchers also looked at studies exploring brain regions associated with the reward system, and how these are related to video game addiction.

