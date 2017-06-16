North Korea Invites More Western Tour...

North Korea Invites More Western Tourists To Visit Days After Sending One Home In A Coma

North Korea is inviting Westerners to visit the isolated country to boost domestic tourism just days after sending one home with severe brain damage. North Korea intends to promote Western visits by reducing the wait time for visas, North Korean Ambassador to Spain Kim Hyok-Chol said at a Democratic People's Republic of Korea tourism event in Madrid, Spain, China's People's Daily reported Friday.

