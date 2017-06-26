News an hour ago

In their LA-style police car ahead of the Barmy To Barcelona Wacky Rally are, left to right, Adam Kettleborough, Ben Kettleborough, Sophie Webb and Bill Briggs-Price. 160617TV4-2 A team from Newark will be hitting the roads of Europe in a mocked-up LA police car to raise money for a charity that supports people with memory-loss conditions.

