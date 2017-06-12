New blood test detects stroke and heart attack risk in lupus patients with no CVD symptoms

Madrid, Spain, 15 June 2017: The results of a study presented today at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology 2017 press conference have shown that a specific biomarker detected in the blood of lupus patients with no symptoms of cardiovascular disease , thought to be at low risk of CVD based on traditional risk factors, is associated with the presence of atherosclerosis .

