New blood test detects stroke and heart attack risk in lupus patients with no CVD symptoms
Madrid, Spain, 15 June 2017: The results of a study presented today at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology 2017 press conference have shown that a specific biomarker detected in the blood of lupus patients with no symptoms of cardiovascular disease , thought to be at low risk of CVD based on traditional risk factors, is associated with the presence of atherosclerosis .
