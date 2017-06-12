NCSBN Ceo Benton Receives Great Cross of Spanish Nursing from the Spanish General Council of Nursing
NCSBN CEO David Benton, RGN, PhD, FFNF, FRCN, FAAN, received the Great Cross of Spanish Nursing in the Gold Category from the Spanish General Council of Nursing in Barcelona, Spain May 26, 2017. Benton was presented with this honor for his work in support of nursing regulatory bodies and his key role in defining necessary regulatory changes for professional nursing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|34
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC