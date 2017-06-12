NCSBN Ceo Benton Receives Great Cross...

NCSBN Ceo Benton Receives Great Cross of Spanish Nursing from the Spanish General Council of Nursing

7 hrs ago

NCSBN CEO David Benton, RGN, PhD, FFNF, FRCN, FAAN, received the Great Cross of Spanish Nursing in the Gold Category from the Spanish General Council of Nursing in Barcelona, Spain May 26, 2017. Benton was presented with this honor for his work in support of nursing regulatory bodies and his key role in defining necessary regulatory changes for professional nursing.

Chicago, IL

