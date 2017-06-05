MotoGP riders speak ahead of Catalunya MotoGP
With elevation changes, a kilometre-long straight, fast turns, hard braking zones and an imposing grandstand on the start/finish straight that provides an incredible acoustic backdrop on race-day, Montmelo is a must for any true MotoGP fan. Through fast, flowing turns where the edge of the tyre will be pushed to the limit, the rear Michelin Power Slick tyres will certainly be given an intense examination and to cope with these circumstances they will feature an asymmetrical design over all three compounds, with the right-hand-side having the harder rubber to manage the demands that the high-speed, sweeping corners will generate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MCNEWS.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|Wondering
|32
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC