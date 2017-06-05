MotoGP riders speak ahead of Catalunya MotoGP

With elevation changes, a kilometre-long straight, fast turns, hard braking zones and an imposing grandstand on the start/finish straight that provides an incredible acoustic backdrop on race-day, Montmelo is a must for any true MotoGP fan. Through fast, flowing turns where the edge of the tyre will be pushed to the limit, the rear Michelin Power Slick tyres will certainly be given an intense examination and to cope with these circumstances they will feature an asymmetrical design over all three compounds, with the right-hand-side having the harder rubber to manage the demands that the high-speed, sweeping corners will generate.

