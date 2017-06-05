Moroccoa s protesters show no sign of letting up. Will their movement spread?
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Protesters gesture and shout slogans in the northern Moroccan city of Al Hoceima on Oct. 30. Demonstrations have been rocking northern Morocco after a popular protest leader, Nasser Zefzafi, was arrested following seven months of consistent protests in the Rif region. The protests have been largely contained because of defensive government messaging, but Zefzafi's arrest may just be the beginning of a more protracted social conflict in the country.
