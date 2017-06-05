Moroccoa s protesters show no sign of...

Moroccoa s protesters show no sign of letting up. Will their movement spread?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Protesters gesture and shout slogans in the northern Moroccan city of Al Hoceima on Oct. 30. Demonstrations have been rocking northern Morocco after a popular protest leader, Nasser Zefzafi, was arrested following seven months of consistent protests in the Rif region. The protests have been largely contained because of defensive government messaging, but Zefzafi's arrest may just be the beginning of a more protracted social conflict in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 14 hr Wondering 32
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC