Minimally invasive autopsy can identify causes of Mozambique newborn and childhood deaths
Minimally invasive autopsy can identify cause of death in pediatric, perinatal and neonatal deaths in Mozambique with significant precision and accuracy compared with complete diagnostic autopsy , according to two studies published by Clara MenA©ndez, Quique Bassat and colleagues from ISGlobal, Barcelona, Spain, in PLOS Medicine . In the first study, the researchers compared cause of death determination from MIA and CDA in 18 stillbirths and 41 neonatal deaths.
