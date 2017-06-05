Meat and fish top JRC fraud round-up

The round-up had beef burgers mixed with pork, soy and bread in Spain and fraudulent importation of shrimps from the species Pleoticus muelleri whose import has been banned in Brazil since 2013. The Spanish Civil Guard accused Eurofrits , a frozen products company of Burgos of adding pig meat, soy and bread to beef burgers and meatballs.

Chicago, IL

