Meat and fish top JRC fraud round-up
The round-up had beef burgers mixed with pork, soy and bread in Spain and fraudulent importation of shrimps from the species Pleoticus muelleri whose import has been banned in Brazil since 2013. The Spanish Civil Guard accused Eurofrits , a frozen products company of Burgos of adding pig meat, soy and bread to beef burgers and meatballs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Quality News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|14 hr
|Wondering
|32
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC