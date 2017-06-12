Madrid protesters demand Spain to take in more refugees
Several thousand people have marched in Spain's capital, Madrid, to demand that the government immediately honours its pledge to take in more than 17,000 refugees as part of a European relocation plan. as they walked under scorching heat past clothes shops in central Madrid, holding banners that read, "Open the borders", "Bridges not walls" and "Enough with excuses, no more barriers".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Fri
|Tre H
|2
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 14
|TerriB1
|34
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC