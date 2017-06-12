Madrid protesters demand Spain to tak...

Madrid protesters demand Spain to take in more refugees

Several thousand people have marched in Spain's capital, Madrid, to demand that the government immediately honours its pledge to take in more than 17,000 refugees as part of a European relocation plan. as they walked under scorching heat past clothes shops in central Madrid, holding banners that read, "Open the borders", "Bridges not walls" and "Enough with excuses, no more barriers".

