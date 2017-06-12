Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Cross...

Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs Ahead of WorldPride

Madrid just earned itself some LGBTQ street cred. Earlier this month, 288 crosswalk signs across the city got a queer makeover, swapping out the ubiquitous green man for outlines of same-sex couples.

