Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
In this photo taken on Thursday June 22, 2017, rainbow flags, commonly known as gay pride or LGBT pride flags decorate a building in the Chueca district, a popular area for the gay community in Madrid, Spain. With security ratcheted up owing to the expected arrival of two or three million tourists, Madrid is gearing up to be the world capital of gay pride, a noisy and colorful mixture of vindication for sexual and gender diversity with commercialism and all-night partying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Thu
|TerriB1
|38
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|2
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC