Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride

In this photo taken on Thursday June 22, 2017, rainbow flags, commonly known as gay pride or LGBT pride flags decorate a building in the Chueca district, a popular area for the gay community in Madrid, Spain. With security ratcheted up owing to the expected arrival of two or three million tourists, Madrid is gearing up to be the world capital of gay pride, a noisy and colorful mixture of vindication for sexual and gender diversity with commercialism and all-night partying.

