Madrid city council flies the rainbow flag for WorldPride

Madrid Council raised a giant rainbow flag on Monday to show support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community, as WorldPride 2017 takes place in the Spanish capital from June 23 to July 2. A man waves a flag as a giant rainbow flag hangs over the facade of city hall in Madrid, Spain, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez MADRID: Madrid Council raised a giant rainbow flag on Monday to show support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community, as WorldPride 2017 takes place in the Spanish capital from June 23 to July 2. The flag, made with more than 100,000 ribbons tied by citizens, is 12 metres long and will be hanging over the facade of the city hall during the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.