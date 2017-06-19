Kingston to explore twinning opportunities with cities in Spain
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams met with the Spanish Ambassador Josep Mari Bosch Bessa, where it was agreed that opportunities will be explored to strengthen the ties between Kingston and Spain through the twinning of cities. Bessa highlighted that he was confident that tourism interest in Spain will considerably improve if Kingston should form closer ties with a city in Spain.
