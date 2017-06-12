Juventus not interested in Veratti, unable to reach Iniesta- official
He also spoke on various current issues such as the continuity of Allegri in the 'Vecchia Signora' despite the defeat against Real Madrid in the Final of the Champions League. Juventus has been rumoured to be one of the teams interested, along with BarA a and Bayern Munich in acquiring the services of Marco Verratti.
